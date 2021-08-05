Texas Tech University Health Sciences Cent to host COVID-19 vaccine drive on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue climbing in the Borderland, health officials are encouraging anyone not vaccinated, especially young teenagers returning to in-person learning, to attend a vaccine drive hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso in early August.

To help curb the transmission, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, will host a vaccine drive this Sunday, August 8th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Health officials will administer the Pfizer vaccine by appointment to anyone over the age of 12 at the center’s medical building (building II, 1st floor, 137 Rick Francis St.)



The second dose will be given on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.



Registration can be completed online by filling out all requested information. Those who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past are eligible for the vaccine as long as 90 days have passed since testing positive.

Parking will be available on the day of the event in lots marked T3, P11 and P7. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and face masks/coverings will be required at all times.



Officials ask for those attending to please arrive on time; however, there is no need to arrive early. Also plan for a 15-minute observation period after the shot is administered.

The campus parking map can be found here: https://elpaso.ttuhsc.edu/parking/traffic-and-parking/_images/Campus_Map_Parking.jpg

For more information, visit https://elpasottuhsc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1zBwGYEkDlfg9q6 or call 915-215-4300.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.