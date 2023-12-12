EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hunt School of Nursing will host its 2023 fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Seventy-five students will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and two others will graduate with a Master of Science in nursing.

The ceremony will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr.

Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., will give this year’s keynote address. She is the Rick and Ginger Francis endowed dean of the Hunt School of Nursing and holds the Hunt endowed chair in nursing.

Since 2013, the Hunt School of Nursing, at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has graduated 1,347 students, and a majority of those graduates stay in the Border region to work, according to a news release.

Currently, 94% of students at the Hunt School of Nursing are El Paso natives.



The Hunt School of Nursing offers the only accelerated program in the region where students earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing in just 16 months.

Ceremony will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ttuhscep.







