Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics now accepting in-person appointments

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics are now accepting in-person appointments in addition to telemedicine appointments.

As a safety precaution due to COVID-19, TTP El Paso clinics have cared for patients through telemedicine services since march.

According to a release, the clinics announced today that they will accept in-person appointments.

Precautionary measures will be taken to help ensure patient safety and access to high-quality care.

To protect patients from COVID-19 TTP El Paso providers and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the office.

Employees and patients will be requires to wear masks and other appropriate protective equipment.

All patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving for their appointments, and social distancing measures will be enforced in patient waiting areas. The clinics will also have limited visitors to help maintain safety precautions.

For those attending an appointment in person, the clinics ask that patients arrive 20 minutes early to answer some questions.

Providers ask that patients refrain from taking others into the clinic unless absolutely necessary.

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, is asked to call the clinic in advance and describe their symptoms.

For more information on clinic locations and hours, and to make an appointment, visit ttpelpaso.com.

