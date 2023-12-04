EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomed the Borderland community to its campus on Friday, Dec. 1 to honor “cancer warriors” and conclude the university’s 10-year anniversary with the Lighting Campus for Hope event.

The free event included a fireworks show, food trucks, photos with Santa and friends, a musical light show, mascot dance-off and more.

Felipa Solis, former TV news anchor and executive director of El Paso Pro Musica, served as the emcee for the event.

At the event, Solis asked fellow breast cancer warriors to join her on stage and be recognized before a moment of silence.

The occasion not only honored breast cancer warriors but also marked a significant achievement, with $67,750 raised since October dedicated to providing 366 free breast cancer screenings for underserved women within the Borderland community. Attendees also had the opportunity to help to support screenings through a scan-to-give option. Every $185 raised will pay for one mammogram and additional contributions will fund follow-up diagnostic exams.

Local title company Lone Star Title was the presenting sponsor of the celebration. Wells Fargo Bank was the Hope Light Show sponsor.