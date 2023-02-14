EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has received a $3 million federal grant to create what’s being called the Border Health Outreach Initiative.

The grant was announced by Texas Tech officials and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso.

The grant will be used to “advance and improve health outcomes for underserved communities in our Borderplex region, including colonias, which are unincorporated, often low-income, zones along the U.S.-Mexico border,” according to a news release announcing the grant.



The Border Health Outreach Initiative is a collaborative effort between the university, local health care providers and community organizations.

The initiative will provide access to “cutting-edge research, community engagement opportunities, and state-of-the-art telehealth services for individuals in the region,” according to the news release.



The effort seeks solutions to complex issues contributing to limited health care access, high poverty rates and chronic disease along the U.S.-Mexico border, the news release added.



“At TTUHSC El Paso, we’re committed to improving health outcomes and addressing health disparities, and the Border Health Outreach Initiative will help us achieve these goals by expanding access to preventative care and improving the quality of care for individuals in our region,” said TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A. “This initiative represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community and is a key part of our mission to create healthy futures for those in the communities we serve.”



Objectives for the Border Health Outreach Initiative include expanding access to quality health care, increasing the availability of preventive services, improving health outcomes through better disease management and enhancing public health infrastructure in underserved communities.

TTUHSC El Paso provides a range of services to individuals living in colonias. Services include primary and preventative care, chronic disease management and behavioral health services.