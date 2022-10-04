EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and the Fox Auto Team announced a partnership to raise $10,000 in scholarships for nursing students.

The announcement kicked off the TTUHSC El Paso’s Season of Thanks, celebrating the support for the university, which is home to the Foster School of Medicine, the Hunt School of Nursing, the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

The partnership between the university and Fox Auto is called “10 for 10” and it aims to raise a total of $10,000 for 10 $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to Hunt School of Nursing Students.

The business will fundraise from both employees and customers until Nov. 9. The funds will then be matched by Paige Fox, vice president of Fox Auto Team.