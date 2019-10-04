Texas Supreme Court removes Duranguito neighborhood protections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Supreme Court made a decision regarding the proposed downtown arena that could clear the way for demolition of the Duranguito neighborhood.

The state’s highest court rejected a petition for a rehearing from local preservationist Max Grossman against the head of the Texas Historical Commission.

He claims the director unlawfully issued an archeological permit to the city of El Paso.

As a result, the court lifted the stay which halted any demo work in the historic neighborhood.

Despite the court’s decision, the city’s demolition permit remains suspended.

As KTSM first reported in June, justices granted an emergency injunction against any demolition in Duranguito.

KTSM has reached out to the city for comment, but have not heard back.

Throughout the Duranguito drama, the city has maintained it continues to comply with state law and wants to move forward with the project to follow the will of the voters who approved construction of the multipurpose center in the 2012 quality of life bond election.