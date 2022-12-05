EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, said his “heart aches for El Paso” after embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ resignation.

Rosales agreed to a deal to step down effective at 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Gov. Greg Abbott formally accepted her plea agreement on Friday.

“One of the worst things about her resignation is that it deprives El Paso voters of a choice. Now, one man hundreds of miles away in Austin — Gov. Greg Abbott — will choose our DA for the rest of the term,” Moody said in a statement released Monday, Dec. 5.

“I’ve repeatedly heard from El Pasoans that they hope or even expect I’ll be appointed to the role,” Moody said. “I’m honored by your trust, but I’m afraid that isn’t going to happen. The reality is that these appointments are partisan, so the governor will select a member of his own party; there’s no chance a Democrat will be chosen.”

As we have reported previously, attorney Bill Hicks has emerged as the front-runner.

According to his biography, Hicks has more than two decades of experience practicing law. He is a graduate of Texas Tech Law School and opened a practice in the Texas Hill Country before moving to El Paso to join the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s office under Jaime Esparza. During his tenure in the DA’s office, he was assigned to the Metro Narcotics Task Force and was responsible for supervising and training new prosecutors in the office.

Moody said in his statement that he is flattered that many El Pasoans have reached out and told him they would like for him to be appointed as DA, but he says his focus is on the upcoming legislative session in Austin.

“On top of that, while I want to heal the wound this DA created, I’ve also been elected to represent us in the House,” Moody explained. “To me, that’s a promise to the people, and with just one month before the legislative session, accepting another role would mean abandoning that.

“I owe the voters what they voted for, and as the dean of our legislative delegation, I’m committed to leading El Paso’s efforts at the Capitol in the coming months and delivering victories that will make our community stronger,” Moody continued.

Moody went on to say that El Paso “needs a DA who’s honest, smart and experienced in policy and management, someone with big ideas and a firm grasp on the fundamentals of running an office.”

“Until we get to make that choice, I hope the person the governor picks will serve professionally and capably,” Moody said.