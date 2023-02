EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City.

The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus.

The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss.

The chain started in Indiana in 1993 and now has 580 restaurants across the United States and 22 countries.

The new location is still hiring. Click here to find out about employment opportunities.