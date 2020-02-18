Texas Roadhouse manager mourned after deadly Transmountain crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM)- The local restaurant community is in mourning after the death of a beloved Texas Roadhouse manager early Saturday morning.

As KTSM reported, police say 35-year-old Benjamin Hardin was struck by a car as he walked on Transmountain Road Sunday morning.

“I miss his gorgeous smile. He had such a pleasant smile I’m going to miss that,” Lucy Dunbar, Hardin’s friend said

Dunbar said Hardin first worked at the Texas Roadhouse on North Desert in El Paso before transferring to the Las Cruces location in 2018.

“He transferred here from El Paso ’cause he said he liked this location better and I told him he picked a good location,” Dunbar said.

EPPD said Hardin was driving and crashed into a traffic sign on the Northwest side of Transmountain Road near the Resler exit around three Sunday morning. Investigators say he began walking in the middle of the road and was hit by a vehicle.

“I kind of broke down and cried cause it hurt me to my heart the staff is just torn to pieces right now,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar is not just a longtime friend of Hardin, her daughter worked under his management at Texas Roadhouse. She said the staff is taking it pretty hard.

“She tells her staff if they need to break down just go in the back tell your customer you’ll be back. So, step-by-step. Baby steps,” Dunbar said.

Dozens of Facebook posts on Hardin’s page mourned his loss, sharing memories of his accomplishments as a manager.

Texas Roadhouse management said they are in communication with Hardin’s family offering to assist in any way.

The restaurant was closed Sunday, it reopened Monday with grief counselors available to staff.

Staff also wore neon green ribbons on Monday, they said it was Hardin’s favorite color and that was their way of paying tribute.