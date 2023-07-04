EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Rescue Patrol is on high alert at Red Sands, a popular off-road destination in East El Paso County, for the 4th of July holiday. The organization is ready to respond to accidents and injuries.

On 4th of July hundreds of El Pasoans head out to Red Sands to enjoy the holiday.

That’s where people go off road, pop firework, and cook out.

It can be fun and games until the Texas Rescue Patrol gets involved due to common accidents and injuries.

“One of the main Issues that we get out here on 4th of July, of course, are firework-related injuries…such as burns. The secondary injuries that we’re going to see, of course, are going to be injuries related to off-road accidents,” said Jamil Moutran, with Texas Rescue Patrol.

The patrol team is staffed solely with volunteers and this holiday they had about 50 people help out.

“… We have volunteers that have come in from out of state, as far as Minnesota, believe it or not…” Moutran, said.

Moutran told KTSM the Texas Rescue Patrol team can’t create a safe environment. Their focus is on assisting local authorities along with providing emergency medical services, he said.

“We’ll be here till at least 2 O’clock in the morning, but we may stay longer. We’ve been known to stay almost 24 hours sometimes, depending how busy it gets and how many people are out here,” Moutran said.

Moutran also wanted to remind everyone who goes out to red sands to clean up after themselves as red sands to help keep the area free of liter.