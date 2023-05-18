EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas was ranked number one when it came to having the “worst drivers” among all 50 states, according to a report from Forbes Advisor.

The report compares all 50 states and Washington D.C. across six key metrics to determine which state has the worst drivers.

Those six metrics are the following:

Number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed driver

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile

Forbes Advisor says Texas tops the list of having the worst drivers, ranking second in the nation for two key metrics which were fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver and fatal car accidents involving a driver driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road.

Data shows states with the worst drivers. Chart gathered from Forbes Advisor.

Texas also has the third highest ranking when it comes to having the highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes and had the ninth highest number regarding fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, according to Forbes Advisor.

