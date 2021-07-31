LIVE: Hundreds march to Texas Capitol in protest of GOP elections bills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, a group of Texas leaders and citizens will conclude a four-day 27-mile march to the Texas State Capitol in Austin — to protest controversial Republican-led voting laws widely believed to be restrictive.

Advocacy group The Poor People’s Campaign will host the rally alongside Black Voters Matter and Powered By People, the equality organization created by former Texas Rep. and political activist Beto O’Rourke. The group marched 27 miles in observance of the distance from Selma to Montgomery during the historic Civil Rights era marches.

The Poor People’s Campaign and other advocacy groups hold march and rally in support of voter rights in Texas (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Beto O’Rourke and Lucy Baines Johnson join the Poor People’s Campaign and other advocacy groups hold march and rally in support of voter rights in Texas (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

O’Rourke has been a vocal denouncer of the state elections overhaul bills, which would limit early voting hours, ban drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes, among other major changes. Senate Bill 1 would also allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who get help filling out ballots — and make it a crime for local elections officials to encourage voting by mail.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other state Republicans have zeroed in on “election integrity” bills since the November 2020 Election, although there’s no evidence any widespread voter fraud occurred.

“Whether it’s ending 24 hour voting, or allowing free rein to poll watchers and making it harder to be able to vote by mail and an absentee ballot, this is going to make it tougher, not easier for those who should have a say in our elections,” O’Rourke testified during a hearing earlier this month.

The polarizing legislation also led to a historic walkout by Texas House Democrats, who left a July 12 hearing on the bill and flew to Washington, D.C. in an effort to block passage.

Marchers will start at the AFL-CIO building on Lavaca Street in downtown Austin at 8 a.m. Saturday, until they arrive at the Capitol for the rally at 10 a.m. Country and Texas music legend Willie Nelson is set to perform at the event.

“Laws making it more difficult for people to vote are un-American and are intended to punish poor people, people of color, the elderly and disabled…why?” Nelson said. “If you can’t win playing by the rules, then it’s you and your platform — not everyone else’s ability to vote.”

KXAN will stream the rally in this story, on KXAN.com, on the official KXAN News Facebook page, and in the KXAN app.