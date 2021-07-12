Voting bill: Texas Democrats could leave state to block election changes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature could leave the state in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to once again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America.

It would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum.

The Associated Press reports dozens of Democratic lawmakers planned to leave Austin before Republicans could pass a voting bill that has been working its way through a special legislative session. Gov. Greg Abbott called that session and set that legislation as one of lawmakers’ priorities, along with 10 other items to consider.

A source told the Associated Press some lawmakers planned to go to Washington, D.C.

Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report says technically lawmakers can’t break quorum until a quorum is needed for legislative business, such as voting. He also said sources told him Democrats are meeting Monday to discuss whether to leave the state.

The Texas Constitution requires a quorum, which has been set as two-thirds of lawmakers present, which lets them conduct state business in the House and Senate. Lawmakers who are not present can be legally compelled to attend.

In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas legislature because of the walkout.

Last week, House Speaker Dade Phelan signaled he could take a tougher approach if Democrats walk out again, telling KXAN “all options are on the table.” He did not elaborate on what those could be.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up to testify before the Texas House and Senate as they considered Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3. Those proposals would restrict drive-through and 24-hour voting and tighten rules for voting by mail. It would also increase opportunities for partisan poll watchers to oversee the election process and would not allow local officials to send out applications for people to request mail-in ballots.

A frst vote on those bills was expected this week. If the measures are not taken up during this special session, Gov. Abbott could call another.