Tribune Fest: Many festival-goers still undecided on presidential nominee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoan and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will hit the stage Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, but Friday there was a line wrapped around the block for another young Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In a lot of ways, the Texas Tribune Festival is like Coachella or Neon Desert, but for lovers of politics. The rock stars at TribFest are definitely the presidential candidates.

The line to see Buttigieg wrapped around the building Friday. There are two Texans in the race for president including Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke. So KTSM’s Daniel Marin asked people in line who they’re supporting.

Some remained undecided, like festival-goer Austin Cruz, “It’s still kind of early. I still haven’t singled in on any one candidate.”

Others seem to have narrowed their support to a single candidate, despite liking platforms of others still in the race.

“I’ve worked on homelessness for the last four years, so I like Julian and his work with HUD, but I gotta say, I’m a Beto supporter all the way,” Brenna Lyles told KTSM.

O’Rourke spoke at the same theater as Buttigieg Saturday morning. He was expected to have a large crowd, given his popularity in Austin.