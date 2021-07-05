Texas voters think actor Matthew McConaughey’s could unseat Abbott

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A recent poll shows Texans are pulling for a hypothetical gubernatorial candidate.

Poll results released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler report that 39 percent of registered voters in Texas would support actor Matthew McConaughey’s run for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott.

The thing is, however, McConaughey has yet to announce a bid for governor. The actor and Austinite said in March that he’s mulling over whether to enter politics. McConaughey posted a hopeful but pragmatic message on Twitter for the Fourth of July that had some followers dazed and confused about whether the video was a cryptic tease hinting at a future in politics.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kickstarted a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” said the actor in his signature drawl.

“But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country,” he continued. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines, and we’re going to go through growing pains.”

“This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” he added. “And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.”

But why is it important to maintain hope? “Because the alternative sucks,” offered McConaughey.

All right, all right, all right.

