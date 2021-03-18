LIVE: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holds press conference, expected to discuss power overcharges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He is anticipated to discuss a bill that was filed to correct $16 billion in overcharges for power that occurred after the winter storm.

Earlier this week, the Texas Senate passed the bill that would require the Public Utility Commission of Texas to correct the prices.

Patrick has previously said the “clock is ticking” to help Texas ratepayers.

