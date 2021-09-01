Texas lawmakers respond to state abortion ban

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester, and 80% said that about the third trimester. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Federal lawmakers are speaking out over controversial new laws that took effect in Texas on Wednesday, specifically the abortion ban.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Women’s Caucus, which is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), issued a statement with the DWC’s response.

“The Supreme Court failed to block Texas’ S.B. 8 law, one of the most draconian state laws to date that would prevent millions of women in Texas from accessing safe abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy, well before the vast majority of women are even aware they are pregnant,” said the members.

Despite the fervor with which many Democratic women lawmakers oppose the law, many male GOP lawmakers approve the law.

Sen. Ted Cruz issued a statement expressing relief that the bill was passed that also condemns Roe v. Wade.

“Since that tragic decision, over 62 million unborn children have lost their lives. That 62 million little boys and little girls never got the chance to breathe a breath of fresh air, never got to laugh, never got to play, never got to grow up to be scientists, to be inventors, to be athletes, to be poets, to be artists. 62 million souls that never got the chance to live their own unique lives. Protecting human life is the central responsibility of the law,” he said.

The DWC said the law will negatively affect women and is hopeful to pass federal laws to bypass the state’s abortion ban.

“This harmful law goes against American values by preventing women from being able to make personal decisions around parenthood, pregnancy, and their health. This legislation puts women’s health at risk, criminalizes doctors and clergy, and targets individuals who are working to make ends meet including women of color, young people, and immigrants. The decision about whether to have an abortion is one that is best left to women, their families, and their doctors, not politicians seeking to control the lives of the American people,” said the members. “As this harmful law goes into effect today, we must work to reaffirm Roe v. Wade and ensure that women have the right to access safe abortion care in this country by passing H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act.”

