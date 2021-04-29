Texas House passes bill to ban puppy mill sales in pet stores, promote humane pet acquisition

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 21: An English Bulldogs, the 4th most popular breed of 2016, is shown at The American Kennel Club Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016 at AKC Canine Retreat on March 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There’s dog-gone good news for man’s best friend out of the state capitol.

On Wednesday, the Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 1818 (HB 1818), which prohibits the sale of commercially-raised dogs and cats in pet stores.

The bill encourages Texans to find pets from humane sources like shelters, rescues, and responsible breeders. Most puppies and kittens from pet stores come from inhumane puppy mills.

“I am a proud Texan today as we take a big step toward rejecting puppy mill cruelty. In a state where shelters and rescues are working tirelessly to try to save the lives of homeless pets, pet stores should not be able to truck in thousands of puppies from puppy mills,” said Lauren Loney, Texas director for the Humane Society of the United States.

“HB 1818 would cut off a major outlet for cruel puppy mills by prohibiting the sale of commercially-bred dogs and cats in pet stores. Representative Jared Patterson, who authored the bill, was a champion for animals on the House floor this week,” she adds.

Pet stores have long been exposed for poor treatment and rampant disease in Texas.

In El Paso, State Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez efforted legislation to promote animal welfare while she sat on the City Council.

Today, more bills like HB 1818 are making their way through the Capitol.

HB 1818 must now be introduced and passed through the Texas Senate.

