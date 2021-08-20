Texas House Democrats respond to ‘questionable reestablishment of quorum’ at state Capitol

More than 50 Texas House Democrats spoke Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol about their decision to leave the state to block voting legislation proposed by Republicans.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives are speaking out on what they say is a questionable reestablishment of quorum.

The House Democrats issued a statement after the Republican majority of the Texas House and a small minority of Democrats said quorum was established despite observations that some legislators who were signed-in were actually not physically present at the state Capitol.

Representatives, including Claudia Ordaz of El Paso, issued a statement that said they broke quorum for two reasons:

To block an anti-voter bill from passing through the House chamber To buy time for the U.S. Congress to act to protect democracy from such bills

“Our actions led us to the steps of our nation’s Capitol and earned us an audience with the Vice President of the United States, twice. We rallied the nation to our cause, and progress is now underway in Washington, D.C.,” the statement reads in part.

The division between the parties in the Texas Legislature is now wider.

“With their questionable quorum, Republicans are now fully enabled and empowered to enact virtually all of Abbott’s directives, including many dangerous pieces of legislation that will fundamentally hurt the lives of Texans,” the statement continued.

