Texas House Democrats praise passage of John Lewis Voting Rights bill in U.S House of Representatives

More than 50 Texas House Democrats spoke Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol about their decision to leave the state to block voting legislation proposed by Republicans.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — House Democrats at the state Capitol expressed their support of the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act advancement in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrats say the federal legislation is necessary for equal access to the ballot box for all Americans.

In a joint statement, House Democrats, including El Paso Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, call the passage of the bill a triumph.

“The brazen attack on voting rights currently sweeping the nation reveals a compelling truth: federal action is necessary to guarantee equal and fair access to the ballot box for Texans and all Americans,” the statement reads in part.

The legislation’s namesake honors the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) who is known for being a pioneering leader for civil rights.

“We are grateful for Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, and her caucus of Congressional Democrats for their dynamic work and commitment to defending our democracy. A strong coalition of Texas House Democrats will continue to fight against the GOP’s relentless efforts to silence voters across Texas through the passage of restrictive voter suppression laws. We remain heartened and invigorated with the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” the statement continued.

