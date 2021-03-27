Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper in Limestone County found dead

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — The search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who allegedly shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Limestone County has ended after he was found dead Saturday evening.

DPS Trooper Chad Walker is in critical condition following the shooting. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

DPS tells KXAN Trooper Chad Walker is in a critical condition in a Waco hospital after the shooting outside Mexia, northeast of Waco, at about 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Walker had stopped to help a driver in a disabled vehicle on FM 2838, when the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot at Walker. DPS says Pinson, 36, was found dead at a residence on Highway 84, which is west of Mexia, Saturday evening with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DPS issued a warning that Pinson was wanted and instructed the public to call 911 if anyone had information on where he might be.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN — TxDPS – Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021

Early on Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson. Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.