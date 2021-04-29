Sen. Blanco’s ‘Lie and Try’ bill approved by Texas Senate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Senator Cesar Blanco’s legislation to promote firearm safety has been approved at the state capitol.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved Blanco’s “Lie and Try” Senate Bill 162 (SB 162), which makes it a crime to lie on a background check to illegally buy a firearm.

Blanco says the bill is a direct response to the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

“While no bill can bring back the 23 lives we lost in El Paso on August 3, 2019, we look for solutions to help us heal. This is one small way to honor the lives we lost by keeping firearms out of dangerous hands to prevent future tragedies,” says Blanco.

Governor Abbott appointed the Texas Safety Commission to make recommendations addressing mass violence and keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not have them after the August 3rd shooting.

Abbott released the Texas Safety Action Report after conducting a series of stakeholder discussions with legislative recommendations that SB 162 codifies.

“This is a common-sense solution to ensure criminals who are prohibited from purchasing firearms cannot skirt the law, while protecting the rights of law abiding citizens,” says Blanco.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.