Sen. Blanco passes first Senate bills to improve Texas health and human services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — State Sen. Cesar J. Blanco passed his first piece of legislation in the Texas Senate on Thursday.

The Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services approved two bills that Sen. Blanco authored and joint-authored. One bill will help enhance children’s safety and the other will make insulin easier to obtain for those who need it.

“Senate Bill 863 will help keep children and staff safe by providing residential childcare facilities more flexibility on where care can be provided in emergency circumstances,” said Blanco. “There were a lot of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and this bill addresses one of those lessons.”

During the course of the pandemic, 227 residential childcare facilities across the state reported at least one case of COVID-19 in either a child or adult with contact with a child in care. Current policies stipulate that the facility cannot relocate children to different facilities, nor can they care for children at a different location if the need for relocation exists. These laws made it difficult for residential childcare facilities to comply with health guidelines and quarantine measures that placed children and staff at risk.

Senate Bill 827, jointly authored by Chair Lois Kolkhorst and Blanco, will reduce and cap the cost of copays for insulin at $50.

Nearly 3 million Texans have diabetes, which is about 15 percent of the state’s adult population. In El Paso, about 11 percent of the adult population has diabetes.

Insulin prices have increased 1,000 percent over the course of the last 25 years that created a crisis of access for Texans with diabetes who could not afford the costs.

It’s not uncommon for monthly insulin costs for people with diabetes in Texas to start at $300 and sometimes exceed $1,000, not including additional diabetes-related medical supplies.

Sen. Blanco says SB 827 will reduce the costs of necessary diabetes treatment.

“Diabetes affects millions of Texans, especially Latinos and our border community,” said Blanco. “It’s reported that one in four people with diabetes are skipping their doses because they can’t afford their medicine.

“This bill will rein in the cost of insulin because no one should have to choose between putting food on the table and affording their medicine,” he said.