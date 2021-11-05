Roughly 865K Texas students are behind on math proficiency, TEA says

A man’s celebratory gunfire during a gender reveal prompted three Tennessee schools to go on lockdown. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 865,000 students in grades 4-10 at Texas public schools are noticeably below grade level proficiency in math for the 2021-22 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath held a press call with reporters this week to share how newly-required accelerated learning programs aim to close learning gaps exaggerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In mathematics alone, they are noticeably below grade level this year,” Morath said. “It’s roughly 300,000 more students that are noticeably below grade level than in normal years.”

In 2019, there were 571,581 students grades 3-9 who did not meet their grade level threshold for the mathematics section on STAAR exams.

“Without significant changes, those kids just stay behind,” Morath said.

Texas lawmakers are hoping some of those problems are solved through its COVID Learning Acceleration Supports program (TCLAS), which they allocated more than $16 billion for during the regular session. The funds are going toward resources and programs for districts to boost learning that was hurt by the pandemic.

Morath said with previous disruptive events like Hurricane Katrina (when some kids moved to Texas in the disaster’s aftermath), long-term studies on those students showed it took years for them to catch up in several core subjects.

“After intensive support in their new school systems they caught up to state averages in reading, but they never caught up in math,” he said.

The commissioner acknowledged there has been “much debate” over standardized testing, but said the data is heavily reliable and helpful in predicting future outcomes for students, even long after school.

“[Standardized testing] these are not causal, the whole purpose of education is to fill in, is to provide an education…but they are predictive of things that come later. They’re essentially strongly linked over time with lifetime earnings,” Morath said.

Based on that model of how early educational development and performance affects lifetime earnings, TEA is predicting negative long-term financial impacts on these students who are underperforming as a result of the pandemic, if they do not catch up.

“Given the level of proficiency decline that we have seen writ large across all 5.5 million kids in Texas, we would expect a roughly 6 percent decline in lifetime earnings for this group of students, relative to the group of students who say graduated in the class of 2018 right before coronavirus hit.”

However, accelerating learning programs — which are not new to Texas — have been effective tools in getting students back to that grade-level proficiency, Morath says. Under the new law, each time a student fails to perform at a satisfactory level on grade STAAR assessment or an end of curriculum assessment, districts must provide accelerated instruction to the student in the following summer or school year.

Under the law, districts require one of two options of accelerated instruction:

Districts can assign a student to a teacher who is certified as a master, exemplary or recognized teacher for subsequent school year in the applicable subject area. Students can receive at least 30 hours of supplemental instruction, like tutoring, during the school year and/or in summer. If during the school year, instruction must happen at least once a week. Each school system has been provided $1,290 per student in need of supplemental instruction.

TEA cited research from Brown University showing high-quality tutoring can help students make five months of additional progress during the regular school year. Under the TCLAS, funding is going toward expanding tutoring in school districts.

“If you can implement it effectively, it’s worth about five months worth of instructional gain and extra instruction for the kids that receive this particular high impact tutoring,” Morath said.

The commissioner said it will take time for school districts that are newly implementing accelerated learning instruction to reach the same level of instruction quality from districts that already had such programs.

“This is a big operational change for a school system to make if they had have they not been set up to do this. It can have an implication on scheduling kind of implication on staffing. And when I say scheduling, I don’t just mean like the calendar for the year…I even mean daily calendar,” Morath said.

Morath said TEA is doing everything it can to provide school districts with the resources and tools needed to streamline implementing accelerated learning and that it will improve with time.