Procedural gaffe ends Texas House hearing on voter integrity bill

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A procedural technicality forced an abrupt end to a Texas House hearing on Thursday in Austin on a Republican-backed voting integrity bill.

The technicality temporarily deprived more than 100 people of the chance to testify about it, including former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke. The sweeping bill would impose new limits on mail-in voting and grant more power to partisan poll watchers.

O’Rourke said he’s against the bill.

“Chris Hollins, who I was just speaking with, was the elections administrator in Harris County who implemented 24-hour voting for shift workers who might get off at 2 a.m. or 4 a.m. and still want to vote,” he said. “Voting supercenters, drive-thru voting — these kinds of inovations would effectively no longer be allowed.”

Texas Republicans said the bill is to help protect voter integrity. However, critics said it’s voter suppression and that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas.