AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former employees of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that they filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court to lift an abatement put in place as whistleblowers and the Attorney General’s office worked on a settlement agreement.

The employees were fired by Paxton after making “good faith” reports to the FBI about alleged actions taken by Paxton for the benefit of Austin-area real estate developer Nate Paul.

The announcement comes after Paxton was acquitted on Sept. 16 in a Texas Senate impeachment trial. Whistleblowers testified during that trial.

Whistleblower Blake Brickman said, “Our judge will not receive $3 million,” jurors will not have their careers threatened, and Ken Paxton will have to testify or plead the fifth.

“We cannot allow this state to be corrupt. As a conservative Republican who has been in the trenches, Ken Paxton is not my standard there,” Brickman said during the press conference.

He also called Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s post-Paxton verdict speech “shocking” and that he’d “never seen anything like that.”

Whistleblower Mark Penley slammed Paxton for not testifying and being absent for most of the trial.

