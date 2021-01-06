Protesters outside closed Texas Capitol grounds dwindle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the morning rain, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Texas Capitol waving signs, American flags and Trump flags on the same day the Congress is set to count electoral votes in Washington, D.C. By 5 p.m., the crowds had greatly decreased to a few dozens.

The rally, which according to one Facebook event was called “Operation Occupy The Capitol Texas,” coincides with others around the country and in the nation’s capital. The event description notes “We will stand with states across the country to show our elected officials we will not stand for corruption!” KXAN crews spoke to protesters who said they were from a variety of groups supporting President Trump and not necessarily a single organizer.

Although violent clashes happened in Washington, D.C., the Austin protest that grew to an estimated 700 or 800 people remained largely peaceful. There was one argument between Trump supporters and a group that labeled itself as “antifa,” but a Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stepped in. Some Austin Police Department officers were at the capitol as of just before 5 p.m.. APD officers hadn’t been in the area earlier in the day.

Texas DPS also closed the Texas Capitol grounds “out of an abundance of caution.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump have rallied this week in support of the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud, and some broke into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, causing lockdown and evacuations. Judges, including the Supreme Court, have rejected almost all legal challenges from Trump and his allies related to the election. Additionally, election officials representing both political parties, leaders in battleground states and former attorney general, William Barr, also said there was no widespread fraud during the November election.

A number of protesters KXAN crews spoke with said they were not from Austin. Some said they came from as far as Dallas and areas in South Texas. According to the event schedule on Facebook, some people had met in Bastrop and drove in a “Trump Train” to an area near the Congress bridge, then marched to the capitol.

A protester named Jason explained many people there are hoping they can make a difference in the vote count and hope their protest will “at least have the government look at the possible election fraud.”

“I think the more divided people are, the easier they’re controlled, you know, so hopefully it’s something good to come of all this,” he said.

Stephanie Phelps, who attended the Austin protest, said she and others were standing in support of President Trump, “who has been fighting for us for the last four years. And we all voted for him.”

“We believe in America, we believe in Liberty, we believe that the election was stolen,” Phelps said. “And we believe that it’s time to take this country back — then that’s why we’re here.”