Gov. Abbott gives remarks, holds roundtable talk on public safety

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a roundtable discussion on public safety that focused on cities that defund police departments and bail reform. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott took direct aim at Austin over police department defunding and how they approach homelessness during a press conference Thursday.

This is a breaking news update and the story will be completely updated soon. Below is our preview story of the press conference.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will discuss his legislative priorities as they relate to “ensuring a safer future for the state Texas,” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The governor is hosting a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Austin, and then he’ll hold a short press conference afterward, his office said in a press release. Those participating in the roundtable include:

  • Mitch Landry, Texas Municipal Police Association deputy executive director
  • Kevin Masters, Governor’s Public Safety Office senior strategy analyst
  • Col. Steve McCraw, Texas DPS executive director
  • Manny Ramirez, Fort Worth Police Officers Association president
  • Marvin Ryals, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas president
  • Alden Southmayd, Bee County Sheriff
  • Joell Sullivan-McNew, SafeHorns president
  • Jennifer Tharp, Comal County criminal district attorney

We will stream the roundtable and press conference on our website and Facebook page.

