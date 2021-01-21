Gov. Abbott gives remarks, holds roundtable talk on public safety

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a roundtable discussion on public safety that focused on cities that defund police departments and bail reform. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott took direct aim at Austin over police department defunding and how they approach homelessness during a press conference Thursday.

This is a breaking news update and the story will be completely updated soon. Below is our preview story of the press conference.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will discuss his legislative priorities as they relate to “ensuring a safer future for the state Texas,” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The governor is hosting a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Austin, and then he’ll hold a short press conference afterward, his office said in a press release. Those participating in the roundtable include:

Mitch Landry, Texas Municipal Police Association deputy executive director

Kevin Masters, Governor’s Public Safety Office senior strategy analyst

Col. Steve McCraw, Texas DPS executive director

Manny Ramirez, Fort Worth Police Officers Association president

Marvin Ryals, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas president

Alden Southmayd, Bee County Sheriff

Joell Sullivan-McNew, SafeHorns president

Jennifer Tharp, Comal County criminal district attorney

