EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting began on October 24, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Citizens are encouraged to vote early at one of the early voting stations around the county.

The city of El Paso is holding general elections for city council and municipal court judge. The state of Texas is holding an election for governor.

Where to vote

Voters no longer have to vote at a specific location within their precinct. During Early Voting and on Election Day, voters can go to ANY vote center to cast their ballot.

Early voting locations in El Paso Early Voting Locations – El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com)

Sample Ballots

Canutillo_ISD.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

City_of_El_Paso.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

Clint_ISD.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

EP_Water_Dist_4.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

Fabens_ISD.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

San_Eli_ISD.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

State_County_Ballot.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

Town_of_Clint.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

Write_In_Ballot.pdf (el-paso-county-elections.s3.amazonaws.com)

Before you head to the polls, check the information below. Here are some important dates, polling locations and sample ballots.

Dates:

Monday, October 24, 2022

First day of Early Voting by personal appearance.

Friday, October 28, 2022

Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail. (Received, not postmarked).

Friday, November 4, 2022

Last day of Early Voting by personal appearance.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Last day to receive Ballot by Mail.

Election Day at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (next business day after Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Election Day.

Are you registered to vote? Check here

Am I Registered? – El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department (epcountyvotes.com)

Find your poling place here VoteTexas.gov » Where to Vote

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate.

Copy of or original current utility bill.

Copy of or original bank statement.

Copy of or original government check.

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

