AUSTIN (KXAN) — Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted on 13 articles of impeachment in a historic trial at the Texas State Capitol. Three others are still pending.

Paxton faced 16 articles of impeachment that accused him of bribery, abuse of office, and conspiracy.

The suspended attorney general pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the first day of the trial.

After closing arguments Friday morning, senators voted on each article Saturday. Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, was present but not allowed to vote.

What was the vote on each article of impeachment against Ken Paxton?

A two-thirds majority — 21 senators — is needed to convict Paxton on each count. If he is convicted on at least one of the counts, the suspended attorney general will be immediately removed from office.

What was the partisan breakdown on each vote?

The Texas Senate has 31 members, comprised of 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats. Here’s a look at the partisan breakdown for each article of impeachment. As a reminder, Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, was present but not allowed to vote.

How did each senator vote on each article of impeachment?

Here’s a look at how each senator voted on each of the 16 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.