Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke to teach at Texas State University

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be teaching at Texas State University.

According to Texas State officials, O’Rourke will teach a class on Texas politics in spring 2021, pending finalization of his hire.

As an adjunct lecturer, O’Rourke will teach the course PS 4325 (Texas Politics), a synchronous online class that will feature remote lectures with up to 15 percent of instruction delivered in-person, COVID-19 permitting.

“Having Beto O’Rourke teaching Texas Politics will give Texas State students a unique opportunity to learn about some of the major institutions, issues, personalities, challenges and opportunities in our political system from the perspective of an experienced elected public servant,” said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas State. 

His experience on both the state and national stages will give Texas State students a real-life look into the world of politics.

“I thought it would be a great idea to have a former congressman, a former senatorial candidate teaching, just like (former U.S. Ambassador) Bob Krueger, who taught here after he served in the senate,” said Ken Grasso, chair of the Department of Political Science.

O’Rourke attended El Paso High School for two years, then Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. He attended Columbia University and graduated in 1995 with a degree in English literature. Upon graduation, O’Rourke co-founded Stanton Street Technology, an internet services and software company, in El Paso. He also founded the short-lived Stanton Street Weekly, an alt-weekly publication in El Paso.

The University Star, Texas State’s independent student-run news organization, tweeted the news on Thursday night.

