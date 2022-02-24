AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An overwhelming majority of Texas voters say they’re concerned about the state’s electrical grid. A Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll taken this week found 82% of voters are either very concerned (47%) or somewhat concerned (35%) about the grid.

The concern cuts across party lines. More than half of the voters in the polling sample identified as Republicans.

It’s worth noting, the poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday of this week, which happened to coincide with a strong cold front hitting much of north and central Texas.

For many Texans, freezing temperatures bring back memories of the February 2021 winter storm. That led to widespread blackouts as the grid came within minutes of a catastrophic failure. Millions of Texans lost power and heat, many of them for several days. By the state’s official count, 246 people died because of the storm.

Lawmakers passed legislation aimed at preventing future outages. But some Texans are not confident about the effectiveness of the effort. Democrats, like gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke have campaigned on the need to do more to fix the grid.

“That’s a focal point of Beto’s campaign,” said Camille Mumford, director of communications for Emerson College. “So, 82% they’re either very concerned or somewhat concerned, which is a very strong number that I think Beto’s also banking on for his support in the next year.”

The poll showed that both Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are likely to win their party’s nomination and advance to a head-to-head matchup in the November election. In that hypothetical matchup, Abbott leads O’Rourke with 52% support to O’Rourke’s 45% Just 3% of voters in the poll said they were not sure who to support in that matchup.

The Emerson College/The Hill Texas poll was conducted February 21-22, 2022. The Republican primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=522, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.2 percentage points. The Democratic primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=388, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.9 percentage points. The general election sample consisted of somewhat likely voters in Texas, n=1,000 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, an online panel provided by Amazon