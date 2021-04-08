DSHS provides weekly COVID-19 vaccine update as new cases, hospitalizations trend down

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts on Thursday at 2 p.m.

So far, the state has administered nearly 13 million doses. Almost 5 million Texans are fully vaccinated, and the other 8 million have received their first dose.

The state is also seeing a near 9-month low in hospitalizations so far in April, hovering just below 3,000, numbers Texas hasn’t seen since June 2020.

The weekly average of new cases, hospitalizations and fatalities across the state are all down as well.

#COVID19TX update: Testing and case reporting may have been affected by Easter weekend. Get vaccinated, stay cautious and keep up #HealthyTexas steps.



In the last 7 days #Texas averaged:

⬇️2,163 new cases a day

⬇️2,868 current hospitalizations

⬇️74 new fatalities reported a day pic.twitter.com/rrMuBo4C4o — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) April 7, 2021

