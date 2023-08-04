McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley reported Friday that hundreds of migrants have crossed the border into a small South Texas town in the past day.

Over 1,100 migrants were encountered Thursday and Friday near the small town of La Grulla, Texas, according to a tweet by RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.

“Amazing work of addressing medical emergencies, transportation, and field intake. Way to go RGC!” Chavez tweeted Friday on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Infrared night vision cameras show hundreds of asylum-seekers waiting in the dark in the small South Texas town of La Grulla, Texas, this week. (Photo by Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez)

La Grulla is a town with a population of less than 2,000 and is located on the eastern edge of rural Starr County in South Texas.

The 1.7-mile segment of Texas-funded and built border wall in La Grulla is seen during construction in July 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

It also is where the State of Texas built its first state-funded segment of border wall as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.