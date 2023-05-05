AUSTIN (KXAN/Nexstar) — Texas House lawmakers are expected on Friday to again take up Senate Bill 14, which would ban gender transition care for minors, after a vote was delayed earlier in the week when opponents filled the chamber’s gallery to protest it.

The bill was set for a vote Monday but the protests and a parliamentary move changed the plan.

As the debate started on Senate Bill 14, Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso raised a point of order as a procedural move in an attempt to block the bill.

Reporter Ryan Chandler is following the latest on the bill today. Follow his coverage below:

While lawmakers were sorting through the move, protesters in the gallery started chanting in opposition to the legislation. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Sergeant at Arms to clear the House gallery.

The issue of transgender rights brings new conflict at the Texas Capitol. A protester against Senate Bill 14 was apprehended by Texas Department of Public Safety officers May 2, 2023. (Nexstar photo/Ryan Chandler)

SB 14 would prohibit trans youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy in order to transition. Some medical groups and providers told lawmakers this care can be vital to their mental health during previous committee hearings on the bills. Trans kids who are already accessing these treatments for gender-affirming purposes would have to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner. The bill would also prohibit transition-related surgeries, though these are rarely performed on kids, according to a Politifact fact check.

The Senate has already passed a version of the bill, and Republican leaders in the House have expressed confidence that it has broad support from the GOP majority amongst the lower chamber. On Tuesday, Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, told radio talk show host Mark Davis he felt “very confident” the House would pass SB 14.

“I expect a handful of Democrats to join us. I know there are more Democrats, a multitude of Democrats, that support this that want to vote for it. The question mark is whether their gonna be able to break away,” Leach told The Mark Davis Show.

The bill will be back on the House floor Friday. Protests from opponents are expected throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Capitol Correspondent Ryan Chandler will have a full report on KXAN at 5 p.m.