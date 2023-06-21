AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After two days of delays and private deliberation, the Texas Senate voted Wednesday night to approve rules for the upcoming impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The trial is scheduled to begin on September 5. Paxton is ordered to appear before the Senate at 9:00 a.m. on that date.

One highly-anticipated decision was whether Paxton’s wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, would be required to recuse herself. That issue was addressed in the final rule senators approved. The rule states that as Ken Paxton’s spouse, Sen. Paxton “shall not be eligible to vote on any matter, motion, or question, or participate in closed sessions or deliberations.”

However, the rule also states that Sen. Paxton “shall be seated in the court of impeachment.” It also said she “shall be considered present and eligible only for the purpose of calculating the number of votes required for any and all matters, motions, and questions under these rules.”

That could be significant, since her presence would mean 31 senators would be on the court. A two-thirds vote is required to remove Ken Paxton permanently from office. With Sen. Paxton seated in the court, even as a non-voting member, the two-thirds threshold is 21 votes.

The recommendations were drafted by a seven-member Senate committee that was appointed at the end of the regular legislation session in May. Back then, the upper chamber voted to allow the panel to work as a “caucus of the whole” — meaning, they are about to conduct business in private. The seven senators had broad power in forming how the Senate trial will operate, which could significantly impact Paxton’s prospects of keeping his position in an impending trial. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick vowed the trial will begin by Aug. 28 at the latest.

State senators will serve as a jury and will ultimately vote whether to convict or acquit Paxton, who was immediately suspended after the House overwhelming voted to impeach him 121-23 at the end of May. No aspect of the trial will include criminal charges; senators’ vote will determine whether or not Paxton must be permanently removed from office.

The allegations against Paxton include bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction. Throughout his time in office, the Republican has faced controversies and criminal charges hanging over his tenure.

After the vote, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick read aloud a rule preventing any of the senators from discussing the case or advocating a position on the case.

