SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located near the scene and taken into custody. Police said MacWilliams did not have the weapon on him while being detained, but the weapon was recovered at the scene.

MacWilliams was charged with murder, according to police. The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.