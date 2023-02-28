SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged gang member was arrested after he was caught with drugs and weapons, authorities said.

Robert Salas, 43, was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a post from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On Feb. 22, deputies, along with agents with the DEA, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1600 block of Terrell Bend.

A K9 alerted law enforcement that there were drugs in the home, and deputies were able to locate a large safe and eleven firearms, the post stated.

Authorities recovered several glock pistols, a micro draco, an “AK-47 style rifle” and a glock switch. The post stated that five of the weapons were stolen.

“As deputies continued the search, 65 grams of THC wax, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of Vicodin, and 6 grams of fentanyl were found in the dining room,” the post stated.

Deputies were additionally able to locate a large “Santa Muerte shrine with offerings,” stating that drug traffickers use the statue to protect them as they traffic drugs.

Bexar County records show that Salas’ bond totaled $50,000.

The case remains under investigation.