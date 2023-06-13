Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 13, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Lottery App is currently offline Tuesday after it became inaccessible due to vendor-related issues while repairs are made, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

Following the release of the application’s latest update (version 3.1.0) on June 5, Texas Lottery said users experienced issues with some of the app’s features not functioning correctly. Despite troubleshooting efforts, it became necessary for the app to be placed into maintenance mode on June 8, the release said.

The Texas Lottery said it is actively working with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT) to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

IGT is the operator and mobile application vendor, which the Texas Lottery attributed to for the app’s issues, the release said. Therefore, IGT will be held accountable for the issues, and appropriate liquidated damages or sanctions will be assessed to IGT for the outage, in accordance with the terms and conditions of IGT’s contract, according to the Texas Lottery.

“The Texas Lottery is committed to offering a mobile app that is fun and informative for our players. We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for our players and retailers,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We appreciate their patience and understanding as we make every effort to restore the Texas Lottery App’s full functionality as soon as possible.”

The Texas Lottery will provide updates on the status of the app’s restoration on the Texas Lottery website, as well as on its social media channels, the release said.