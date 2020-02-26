Texas leading investigation into e-cigarette maker JUUL

News

by: Wes Rapaport

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The State of Texas is leading a 39-state investigation into one of the top makers of e-cigarettes and vape products in the nation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the investigation into JUUL Labs in response to evidence that the company “misrepresented the health risks associated with its products and promoted them to children who are not of legal age to purchase tobacco products.”

“I am pleased to be working alongside other states to determine whether any of JUUL’s statements or business practices mislead or otherwise harmed consumers,” Paxton said in a statement Tuesday. “Protecting Texans from deceptive business practices is a high priority for my office, and I am committed to holding companies accountable for the quality, effects, and marketing of their products.”

The inquiry will cover claims about nicotine content, statements regarding the risks and safety of the products, and whether the company targeted underage users.

In a statement, a company spokesperson indicated JUUL Labs would cooperate with the investigation.

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” spokesperson Austin Finan said.

“As part of that process in the U.S., we are preparing comprehensive and scientifically rigorous Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, stopped the sale of flavored pods other than Tobacco and Menthol in November, halted our television, print and digital product advertising, implemented a $1-billion restructuring plan, and support the Administration’s final flavor policy,” Finan said via email.

“Our customer base is the world’s one billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users,” Finan continued.

Paxton’s office shared that two federal agencies, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control reported over five million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash"

Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol"

Mother speaks out following Supreme Court ruling in teenage son's death case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother speaks out following Supreme Court ruling in teenage son's death case"

Mother of teen shot by Border Patrol agent in 2010 speaks after court decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother of teen shot by Border Patrol agent in 2010 speaks after court decision"

Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run"
More Local