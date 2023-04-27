AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would reduce the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

In addition to marijuana, House Bill 218 also relates to the possession of certain tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), certain synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia.

The bill would reclassify the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana or cannabis concentrate as a Class C misdemeanor, which is a citable offense, but it is not subject to an arrest. There could, however, be a fine of up to $500.

HB 218 was approved after a third reading by members of the House Thursday. The bill now heads to the Texas Senate for review.