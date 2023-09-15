AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock scored 10 points in the final 1:10 to top Westwood 24-21 in the Battle for the Bell on Friday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Round Rock running back Moose Garlington punched in a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21, and the Dragons quickly put Westwood in a punting situation with 0:33 left. Round Rock came after the punt and blocked it to take over at the Warriors’ 18-yard line.

With 0:10 left, Round Rock kicker Kai Haruki nailed a 39-yard field goal that ended up being the game-winning score and the first win of the season for the Dragons.

In other action around the area, Weiss stayed undefeated following a wild 52-50 win over New Braunfels at The Pfield. Rouse took out Liberty Hill 28-17 and Bastrop topped Pflugerville in overtime 48-42. That game was played in Smithville after being postponed from Thursday due to lightning.

Vandegrift, No. 6 in the Class 6A Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press poll, eased past Stony Point 48-7 and Wimberley beat Fredericksburg 48-10.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Bastrop 48, Pflugerville 42 (OT)

Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22

Blanco 57, Boerne Gevena 35

Boling 42, Luling 0

Bowie 34, Anderson 30

Brentwood 24, D’Hanis 13

Buda Johnson 37, Del Valle 0

Burnet 35, Giddings 7

Coleman 26, Llano 20

Dripping Springs 56, Austin High 0

Elgin 64, Cedar Creek 14

FW Covenant Classical 48, Veritas 0

Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6

Hill Country 50, Cedar Park Summit Christian 0

Hillsboro 75, Jarrell 44

Houston St. Thomas 51, Regents 41

Johnson City 53, Florence 14

Kerrville Tivy 34, Marble Falls 0

Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20 (game called with 1:41 left due to stadium power outage)

Laredo Alexander 31, San Marcos 24

LBJ 62, Northeast 0

Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0

Manor 42, McNeil 31

Poth 48, Schulenburg 7

Rouse 28, Liberty Hill 17

SA Davenport 65, Lockhart 38

SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy 52, Manor New Tech 7

St. Dominic Savio 21, Schertz John Paul II 14

Taylor 49, Smithville 19

Travis 31, Navarro 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12

Round Rock 24, Westwood 21

Vandegrift 48, Stony Point 7

Vista Ridge 28, Cedar Ridge 7

Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50

Wimberley 48, Fredericksburg 10

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 63, McKinney Boyd 7

Arlington Bowie 37, Royse City 31

Arlington Martin 55, Temple 41

Belton 41, San Angelo Central 38

Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Woods 41

Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Park 29

Deer Park 49, Clear Brook 6

Dickinson 37, Klein Oak 8

Duncanville 76, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Eagle Pass 35, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg Vela 31, McAllen Memorial 27

Euless Trinity 28, Saginaw Boswell 21

Fort Bend Clements 41, Fort Bend Crawford 9

Garland 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Garland Sachse 45, Garland Rowlett 7

Harlingen South 30, Brownsville Rivera 0

Houston Clear Lake 36, Channelview 13

Justin Northwest 45, FW Brewer 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 38, Katy Tompkins 28

Katy Taylor 31, Katy Seven Lakes 10

Keller 36, Northwest Eaton 20

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25

La Porte 49, Baytown Lee 20

Laredo Johnson 10, Edinburg Economedes 3

League City Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10

Longview 42, Lufkin 0

Los Fresnos 63, La Joya 0

Mansfield 42, Mansfield Legacy 31

McKinney 51, Little Elm 10

Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17

Midland 36, Lubbock Monterey 8

North Crowley 62, FW Paschal 0

Odessa 36, Amarillo 35

Pasadena Rayburn 70, Houston Chavez 26

Prosper 31, Denton Guyer 28

PSJA 35, Brownsville Hanna 12

Richardson 38, Irving Nimitz 14

Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Dallas Jesuit 14

Rockwall-Heath 31, Hewitt Midway 24

SA East Central 27, Del Rio 0

SA Northside Brandeis 42, LEE 6

San Benito 63, Mission Memorial 25

Smithson Valley 24, SA Wagner 7

The Woodlands College Park 70, Cleveland 10

Waxahachie 39, Cedar Hill 21

Weslaco 28, Mission Sharyland 7

Wolfforth Frenship 17, Abilene 12

CLASS 5A

Aledo 50, Azle 7

Angleton 38, Richmond Foster 10

Barbers Hill 49, Crosby 34

Brownsville Memorial 27, Port Isabel 13

Bryan Rudder 31, Killeen Chaparral 16

Burleson Centennial 33, Lewisville The Colony 14

Canyon Randall 30, Wichita Falls 28

Carrollton Smith 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 30

Castroville Medina Valley 44, Laredo Martin 10

Cleburne 13, Granbury 6

Crowley 50, Weatherford 29

Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 3

Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Hou 14

Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14

Denton Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Denton Ryan 40, Saginaw 0

Donna 43, Edcouch-Elsa 37

Ennis 56, Corsicana 8

Forney 69, West Mesquite 0

Frisco 42, Frisco Centennial 0

FW Arlington Heights 64, FW Polytechnic 14

Humble Kingwood Park 34, Baytown Sterling 7

Lake Dallas 41, Grand Prairie 13

Longview Pine Tree 34, Jacksonville 13

Lubbock 43, San Angelo Lake View 41

Lubbock Coronado 27, Abilene Cooper 21

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Terrell 20

Magnolia West 58, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Manvel 20, Friendswood 17

Mercedes 42, La Feria 6

Midlothian 41, Waco 0

Plainview 30, Dumas 24

Port Arthur Memorial 45, New Caney Porter 28

PSJA Southwest 33, Brownsville Porter 23

Red Oak 49, Killeen Ellison 18

Roma 42, Zapata 27

SA Alamo Heights 49, SA McCollum 28

SA Lanier 15, SA Edison 0

SA Southside 27, SA Southwest 7

Seagoville 34, Dallas Spruce 7

Sherman 44, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20

Texarkana Texas 17, Tyler Legacy 14

Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6

Uvalde 21, Crystal City 7

Whitehouse 52, Henderson 49

Willis 63, Conroe 14

CLASS 4A

Bandera 35, SA Cole 28

Bay City 29, Sealy 7

Beeville Jones 24, Somerset 21

Boerne 50, Gregory-Portland 22

Brownsboro 29, Longview Spring Hill 28

Brownwood 46, Glen Rose 34

Burkburnett 34, Bowie 21

Carthage 38, Marshall 13

Center 28, Daingerfield 21

Dalhart 21, Friona 7

Decatur 56, Pampa 0

El Campo 48, Wharton 18

Gatesville 44, Mexia 16

Graham 67, Iowa Park 6

Hereford 26, Amarillo Tascosa 14

Hondo 44, Devine 6

Kilgore 44, Hallsville 9

La Vernia 39, Geronimo Navarro 22

Lubbock Estacado 62, Levelland 9

Lumberton 63, Bridge City 28

Mineral Wells 48, Sanger 10

Monahans 43, Snyder 22

Navasota 35, Huffman Hargrave 7

Needville 49, Sweeny 14

Pearsall 6, Poteet 0

Raymondville 39, Hidalgo 14

Robinson 32, Fairfield 14

Seminole 34, Andrews 26

Sunnyvale 37, Ferris 19

Sweetwater 55, Big Spring 30

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 22

Van 28, Paris 27

Vernon 29, Idalou 22

Waco La Vega 49, Lorena 42

Wills Point 43, Waxahachie Life 21

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 20, Post 3

Altair Rice 56, Palacios 7

Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0

Arp 36, Tenaha 35

Big Lake Reagan County 22, Iraan 14

Brady 26, Dublin 21

Breckenridge 41, Eastland 35

Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 29

Buna 49, Kountze 14

Callisburg 56, Bonham 21

Canadian 63, Perryton 13

Clyde 56, Ballinger 0

Coahoma 48, C-City 20

Columbus 48, Houston North Forest 0

Comfort 55, Brackett 15

Corsicana Mildred 29, Price Carlisle 15

Diboll 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

East Bernard 49, Shiner 6

Falfurrias 55, Aransas Pass 8

Franklin 29, Jasper 14

Ganado 49, Danbury 0

Gladewater Sabine 30, Mount Vernon 27

Grandview 69, Dallas A+ Academy 13

Groesbeck 57, Crockett 0

Gunter 35, Brock 12

Hardin 47, Hull-Daisetta 0

Hitchcock 47, Houston Wheatley 7

Holliday 24, Childress 14

Jacksboro 51, Cisco 0

Jourdanton 41, Goliad 20

Kemp 28, Rice 0

Leonard 53, Trenton 12

Littlefield 47, Lamesa 18

Lubbock Roosevelt 30, Slaton 0

Lyford 27, Hebbronville 12

Lytle 23, Natalia 14

Malakoff 51, Gladewater 7

McGregor 35, Clifton 7

Muleshoe 61, Tulia 6

New Diana 35, Redwater 28

Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54

Paradise 49, Millsap 7

Pottsboro 28, Muenster 7

Quitman 30, Ore City 8

Rio Vista 27, Santo 0

Shallowater 38, Midland Greenwood 28

Tatum 44, New London West Rusk 20

Teague 54, Buffalo 0

Tolar 41, Comanche 18

Troy 23, Cypress Community Christian 14

Universal City Randolph 51, SA Kennedy 0

Wall 42, Peaster 0

Whitewright 7, Sadler S&S Consolidated 6

Whitney 32, West 10

Winnsboro 56, New Boston 21

Woodville 19, Orangefield 7

Yoakum 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

CLASS 2A

Albany 27, Hawley 14

Axtell 60, Hubbard 0

Booker 52, Hart 6

Boys Ranch 12, Morton 2

Chilton 19, Hearne 13

Clarendon 64, Smyer 26

Cushing 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Dawson 50, Kerens 21

Deweyville 54, Aiea, Hawaii 14

Farwell 47, Texico, N.M. 22

Fruitvale 60, Athens Christian School 0

Garrison 63, Alto 12

Gruver 61, Amarillo Highland Park 36

Hamilton 40, Early 0

Harper 43, Center Point 30

Holland 31, Bremond 21

Honey Grove 47, Simms Bowie 0

Itasca 28, Bartlett 12

Junction 41, Cross Plains 6

Kenedy 26, Somerville 17

La Villa 44, Monte Alto 0

Lindsay 56, Valley View 32

Lockney 55, Abilene Texas Leadership 16

Lovelady 60, Normangee 0

Menard 56, Bronte 28

Milano 21, Meridian 6

Miles 66, Winters 36

Olton 26, Bovina 20

Overton 68, Colmesneil 6

Panhandle 65, Amarillo River Road 31

Pineland West Sabine 44, Trinity 0

Roscoe 27, Sterling City 14

Santa Maria 42, Woodsboro 0

Seagraves 21, Sudan 20

Seymour 75, Quanah 18

Stratford 52, Vega 7

Sunray 65, Stinnett West Texas 0

Three Rivers 40, Banquete 6

Timpson 63, Waskom 12

Wallis Brazos 26, Nixon-Smiley 20

Weimar 51, Snook 20

Wellington 12, Spearman 6

Windthorst 20, Wheeler 14

Wink 28, Sundown 8

CLASS 1A

Apple Springs 48, Tyler Heat 0

Aquilla 78, Sidney 30

Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 0

Avalon 65, Trinidad 18

Balmorhea 62, Marfa 14

Benjamin 61, Guthrie 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Ladonia Fannindel 0

Bryson 46, Chillicothe 0

Cherokee 56, Bluff Dale 6

Coolidge 52, Oakwood 6

Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0

Crowell 82, Matador Motley County 52

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Milford 65

Gordon 58, Waco Live Oak Classical 8

Groom 52, Claude 26

Hamlin 38, Munday 7

Happy 68, Kress 22

Ira 72, Loraine 46

Jayton 52, Petersburg 0

Jonesboro 50, Newcastle 38

Knox City 77, Rankin 32

Lamesa Klondike 86, Ackerly Sands 56

Lenorah Grady 66, Midland Trinity 36

Lingleville 54, Three Way 7

May 49, Garden City 30

McLean 54, Lefors 0

Medina 66, Bulverde Bracken 16

Miami 56, Paducah 28

New Home 38, Floydada 7

O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 32

Oglesby 54, Fredericksburg Heritage 8

Robert Lee 52, Blackwell 8

Rochelle 70, Lometa 59

Ropesville Ropes 33, Hale Center 6

Roscoe Highland 50, Mertzon Irion County 42

Saint Jo 54, Forestburg 8

Santa Anna 59, Blanket 38

Southland 34, Lorenzo 12

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Veribest 60, Baird 12

Vernon Northside 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Welch Dawson 50, Lubbock Christ The King 21

Westbrook 52, Spur 6

Whiteface 60, Anton 0

Whitharral 56, Dora, N.M. 6

Zephyr 48, Lohn 2

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 8

Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Grapevine Faith 3

Bay Area Christian 38, Tomball Rosehill 35

Beaumont Legacy Christian 60, Burkeville 50

Bellaire Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 43, Victoria St. Joseph 21

Bryan Allen Academy 45, Savoy 0

Bryan St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30

Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 20

Conroe Covenant 58, Logos Prep 8

Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, Tyler Gorman 7

FW All Saints 34, Plano Prestonwood 27

FW Nazarene 70, Keller Harvest Christian 28

Lubbock Christian 96, Waco Reicher 0

Lucas Christian 58, Dallas Lutheran 12

Pasadena First Baptist 65, High Island 0

Rockwall Heritage 60, Rockwall Providence Academy 14

SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 13

SA Castle Hills 66, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

SA Central Catholic 38, Floresville 14

Temple Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6

Tomball Concordia 20, Houston Lutheran South 16

Tyler Grace Community 49, Lone Oak 14

OTHER

Azle Christian School 51, Greenville Christian 0

Bloomington def. Runge , forfeit

Bulverde Gloria Deo 59, SA Winston 12

EP Pebble Hills 49, EP El Dorado 10

Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Prestonwood North 27

Frassati Catholic 35, Houston KIPP 6

Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7

Gholson 45, Morgan 12

Grand Oaks 13, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Iowa Colony 51, West Columbia 14

Lake Belton 44, Killeen Shoemaker 35

Melissa CHANT 64, Garland Christian 19

Mount Calm 45, Hill Homeschool 0

Pieper 57, Hallettsville 27

Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 4

Refugio def. Bishop , forfeit

Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, Brownsville Lopez 21

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA South San Antonio 12

Sulphur, Okla. 62, Whitesboro 21

Van Horn def. Sanderson , forfeit

Waco Texas Wind 62, Walnut Springs 14

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Rule 6