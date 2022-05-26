MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat.

Mercedes PD safely evacuated all students and staff to the Mercedes Football Stadium, according to Mercedes PD.

All students and staff were escorted under the bleachers and were provided with water and Gatorades to combat high temperatures.

The Weslaco AMBUS, Mercedes EMS, Mercedes Police Department, and McAllen Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal responded to the scene to conduct necessary safety measures to ensure all is under control.

Family members and parents are asked to pick up students at the High School Stadium (home side only). Individuals picking up students are asked to use Tiger Lane access from South FM 491 Road.

The City of Mercedes, Mercedes Police Department, and Mercedes ISD are continuing to work together to update the community.

Mercedes ISD announced May 26 as the final day of instruction due to continuous rumors and threats.

Lastly, Mercedes ISD emphasized in a statement that its first priority is to protect its students, staff, and faculty.