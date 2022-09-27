EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com.

This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election day. They’ll meet this Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The debate will last an hour.

Britt Moreno of KXAN will moderate the debate, and journalists like Sally Hernandez from KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV will also ask the candidates questions.

People can also watch the debate in English on KTSM and 13 other Nexstar stations in Texas, on ktsm.com or on the KTSM9 News app

