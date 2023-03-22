Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a Saturday afternoon, the Pulcifur family was on the way home to Killeen from a trip to the aquarium when they said a car hit them head-on on Jollyville road.

“The kids were screaming. The smoke. The airbag. Everything,” Lacey Purciful said.

The 911 call came in at 4:18 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department (APD), and officers arrived at 6:35 p.m.

“APD officers in that sector and surrounding sectors were busy assisting with other emergency calls when that incident was reported,” the department said in a statement, adding that the officers who showed up came from a “surrounding sector.”

The Pulcifurs said the driver of the car that hit them was visibly drunk, and admitted to recently leaving a nearby bar.

At this time, APD said there is no criminal investigation into the incident.

The crash victims, who said they have injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to fractured wrists and pulled muscles, have now hired an attorney to pursue the matter civilly.

“We just don’t want [the driver] doing this to anyone else,” Dustin said.

Below is a portion of APD’s statement on the response time.

Our officers work hard every day to handle the high volume of calls that we may receive and answer them accordingly with the resources we have on hand. Unfortunately, this service level differs from the level we hope to provide our community. Still, we consistently review our processes and assess how we can improve in serving the city of Austin and those who choose to visit. Austin Police Department.

