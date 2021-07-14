Texas DPS identifies suspect killed after altercation with trooper

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man who was shot during an altercation with a DPS trooper.



Investigators said it happened July 13 just before 2 p.m. at the Murphy’s Express convenience store located at the 13000 block of Eastlake Boulevard.

According to authorities, a DPS trooper was at the gas station to fuel up, when 21-year-old Jesse Joe Carranza of Horizon City was driving a white pickup truck on the wrong way down a one-way road and pulled up behind the trooper’s unit.



Carranza allegedly approached the DPS trooper and grabbed his taser from his duty belt, investigators said.



Authorities said the trooper shot Carranza. He was taken to a local hospital to get treated for his injuries but later was pronounced dead.



The trooper was not injured in the incident, investigators said.



The Texas Rangers continue the investigation.



