Texas Department of State Health Services promoting COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Walmarts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is set to host a series of events aimed at encouraging Texans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Between July 22 and the first week of August, DSHS will be at Walmart stores across the state promoting COVID-19 vaccinations.

There will be 18 pop-up events in total and the Department of State Health Services will be talking with parents and families about vaccinating youth ahead of the school year.

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now rising across all age groups. While fewer young people get very sick, they can get and spread the virus, and we are still learning about the long-term effects,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Tens of millions of people have been vaccinated with no ill effects. We know these vaccines are not only safe but also very effective. Achieving higher vaccination rates is essential to eliminating the threat of COVID from our communities.”

The pop-ups at Walmarts will last for four hours and will have a 16-foot video wall with messages about the vaccine. Also, just a reminder COVID-19 vaccines at Walmart are free and you do not need an appointmnet.

