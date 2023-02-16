EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Creative Careers of Arts has arrived to El Paso and will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m.

The state-of-the-art facility will be located at 12301 Rojas Dr., Suite A11 where students will be able to experience and learn from four creative career programs. TC will be launching audio arts, sportscasting, TV production and video, and digital marketing programs on March 20.

“We’re extremely excited to be the first trade school for the creative minds in El Paso,”

said Tony Aleman, School President.

The Texas Creative of Arts campus was designed with multiple production rooms, sportscast sets, podcast sets, recording booth, photo studio, and multiple computer labs in efforts to provide real-world experiences.

“Students will capitalize with more than just knowledge. They will be part of an externship program working with professional companies that are eager to work with our graduates.” said Gerardo Moreira PhD, Curriculum Director.

For more information about Texas Creative Careers of Arts, you can visit Texas Creative Careers of Arts – El Paso Media Certificate.