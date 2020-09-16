Texas Cares for Children asks for donations in support of mentoring youth

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — North Texas Giving Day is quickly approaching, and the Miss Texas Organization encourages the public to donate to Texas Cares for Children (TCFC) in support of character-building education.

North Texas Giving Day, to be held Thursday, is an 18-hour online event where community members can support local nonprofits.

According to TCFC Ambassadors, donating will provide students across Texas scholarship and mentorship opportunities that will help both in their personal and professional lives.

TCFC is asking for financial assistance so it can present their program in more schools across Texas.

Texas Cares for Children strives to bring life skills, values education, and leadership into schools.

The program demonstrates the importance of setting personal and educational goals and teaches students how to stand up to negative peer pressure and turn it into positive peer pressure and establish lifelong healthy practices.

